Delaware County crash involving motorcycle, SUV kills Frankton man

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Frankton man died Monday night after police say a Jeep turned into the path of his motorcycle.

Officers were called to State Road 32 and County Road 500 West around 5:50 p.m. Monday in response to the crash. The preliminary investigation from Indiana State Police determined that a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Michael Weaver, 48, Frankton, was going east on State Road 332 when a Jeep Renegade headed west turned left onto County Road 500 West.

The Jeep, police said, turned directly into the path of Weaver’s motorcycle, which struck the passenger-side door. Weaver was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Weaver was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Vanessa Renee Richmond-Jones, 24, Indianapolis, was not injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation.