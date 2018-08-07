× Fall Creek Parkway lane closures to last through Friday as water line is replaced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lane closures on Fall Creek Parkway will remain in place near Keystone Avenue through the end of the work week.

Until Friday afternoon, the far left southbound lane and the two left northbound lanes of Fall Creek will be closed. Other lanes may be closed intermittently to allow construction equipment to cross the roadway.

Citizens Energy Group says work on a broken 104-year-old water line along Fall Creek Parkway is taking longer than expected due to the need to replace the line rather than repair it. The utility company also says weather conditions and efforts to avoid impacting other water lines in the area have slowed things down.

As a result of these lane closures, the Indiana State Fair suggests using alternate entrances to the Fairgrounds:

If traveling south on Fall Creek Parkway, turn west onto 46th Street and follow traffic signals to park at the Indiana School for the Deaf.

If traveling north on Keystone Avenue, two alternative options are to turn west onto 38th Street and park in the South Lot just south of the Fairgrounds, or turn west onto 46th Street and follow traffic signals to park at the Indiana School for the Deaf.

“For the best possible experience getting to and from the Indiana State Fair, please use www.IndianaStateFairParking.com for updated routes, alternative transportation options and parking availability,” said Sharon Smith with the Indiana State Fair. “On your way to the fair, be sure to watch for the traffic officers and signals directing you to available parking.”