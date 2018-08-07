Fundraiser Tuesday at Metro Diner to benefit Coleman family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dining out Tuesday can help support a local family in need.

Nine members of the Coleman family were among 17 people who died last month when a duck boat sank in Branson, Missouri. The loss devastated the family and the Indianapolis community.

The victims were laid to rest after a pair of services on July 27 and July 28:

  • 45-year-old Angela Coleman
  • 1-year-old Arya Coleman
  • 69-year-old Belinda Coleman
  • 76-year-old Ervin Coleman
  • 7-year-old Evan Coleman
  • 40-year-old Glenn Coleman
  • 70-year-old Horace Coleman
  • 2-year-old Maxwelll Coleman
  • 9-year-old Reece Coleman

Metro Diner locations around central Indiana are holding a charity event on Tuesday, Aug. 7, to help the family. From open through close, the restaurants will donate 10% of their check directly to the Coleman family. Diners should mention their intention to donate when ordering.

The participating locations are:

  • Butler University, 4702 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
  • Clearwater, 3954 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
  • Greenwood, 7225 US 31, Indianapolis, IN 46227
  • Plainfield, 302 N Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168
  • St. Vincent’s, 2258 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

