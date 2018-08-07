Fundraiser Tuesday at Metro Diner to benefit Coleman family
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dining out Tuesday can help support a local family in need.
Nine members of the Coleman family were among 17 people who died last month when a duck boat sank in Branson, Missouri. The loss devastated the family and the Indianapolis community.
The victims were laid to rest after a pair of services on July 27 and July 28:
- 45-year-old Angela Coleman
- 1-year-old Arya Coleman
- 69-year-old Belinda Coleman
- 76-year-old Ervin Coleman
- 7-year-old Evan Coleman
- 40-year-old Glenn Coleman
- 70-year-old Horace Coleman
- 2-year-old Maxwelll Coleman
- 9-year-old Reece Coleman
Metro Diner locations around central Indiana are holding a charity event on Tuesday, Aug. 7, to help the family. From open through close, the restaurants will donate 10% of their check directly to the Coleman family. Diners should mention their intention to donate when ordering.
The participating locations are:
- Butler University, 4702 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
- Clearwater, 3954 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Greenwood, 7225 US 31, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Plainfield, 302 N Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168
- St. Vincent’s, 2258 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260