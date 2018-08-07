× Health department shuts down Peppy Grill in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Health Department shut down iconic Peppy Grill in Fountain Square on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, the restaurant said on their Facebook page “We will be closed for awhile, I will let everyone know when we will open back up.”

On their storefront on Virginia Ave., a sign placed by the health department says the grill is closed to “protect public health and safety.”

According to a document obtained by FOX59, 19 violations were placed against the Peppy Grill, including three critical violations, back on May 31.

Their slicer was reportedly soiled and prep coolers were also soiled inside. The department had cross-contamination concerns after a log of hamburger was stored incorrectly over ready-to-eat foods.

They were all reportedly corrected. Tuesday’s health department report is not available at this time. The restaurant told us they hope to reopen by Friday.

A manager sent in the following statement following the closure by the department: