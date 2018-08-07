Indy family demands more to fight drug crisis after daughter dies from overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – At an event Tuesday, Marion County law enforcement officials praised a federal program meant to help arrest drug dealers.

The program has designated Indianapolis as a “high intensity drug trafficking area." With that has come federal resources to help fight the state’s drug crisis. Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said at an event hosted by Sen. Joe Donnelly's campaign, the program’s funding helped arrest two accused drug dealers who are currently facing charges for dealing heroin laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl as you know is killing individuals right here in Indianapolis and nationwide,” Curry said.

Sherry and Herschel McKay know the deadly combination all too well.

Their 35-year-old daughter Tasha died of an overdose in April.

“I miss her,” Sherry said. “She was my best friend.”

The family is speaking out in hopes of helping others and pressuring lawmakers to do more.

