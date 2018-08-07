× North side residents clean up storm damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – People in central Indiana are cleaning up storm damage after strong winds and rain moved through the area overnight.

A large tree fell in a north side neighborhood and left debris all over two properties. Mary Garrett has lived in her home, near Butler University, for decades. She said she was surprised to find the mess in her front yard Tuesday morning.

A call from her daughter was her first notice about the storm damage. Despite now having to get the whole area cleaned up, Garrett says she is thankful the tree fell away from her house.

“If it had come this way, we’d be gone because it would’ve hit the house and us,” Garrett said.

Now, she is turning to help from her adult children to get everything back in order.

“She’s on a fixed income and my father passed away so it’s rough,” said Debra Holland, Garrett’s daughter.

The damage from the tree reached the neighbor’s property. Part of the fence was flattened.

“When I turned the corner two blocks east of here, I saw the mess of leaves and limbs,” said Pete Loomis, who owns the property.

He rents the house out to Butler students. The newest tenants are set to move in Tuesday night.

“We’re cleaning the house right now and cleaning the carpet,” Loomis said. “Now our priorities are a little different. We emailed the students and said your house is fine but your front yard looks a little different.”