Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky during its peak this weekend

If weather allows, you’ll be able to see the best meteor shower of the year this weekend.

The Perseid meteor shower will peak from 4 p.m. EST on Sunday until 4 a.m. EST on Monday, according to NASA.

NASA says the best window of observation is from a few hours after twilight until dawn, on the days surrounding the peak. The days before and after the peak will provide dark skies to see the shower, because NASA says the new moon will fall near the peak night.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com that this year’s shower should feature 60 to 70 meteors per hour at its peak.

“Meteor showers like the Perseids are caused by streams of meteoroids hitting Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA said on Tumblr. “The particles were once part of their parent comet-or, in some cases, from an asteroid.”