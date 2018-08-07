× Police arrest man accused of selling ‘Molly’ to Ball State students

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of trafficking an illicit narcotic known as Molly into Muncie. He reportedly sold the drug to Ball State students.

Marco Contrearas Desilva was arrested in Delaware County after a week-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. He tried to flee on foot, but he was captured in the 1000 block of W. Bethel Ave.

More than 21-grams of “Molly” were seized in the arrest.

Police say Contrearas is not from Muncie, but a local accomplice was also arrested. They are both facing multiple felony charges.