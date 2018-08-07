Second largest single day rainfall of the summer is a record breaker
The 1.82″ of rainfall that was measured in Indianapolis today is the largest single-day rainfall in two months and the SECOND largest of the summer behind June 10th’s 1.83″ .
Rainfall today (August 7th) breaks a daily rainfall record set 122 years ago! The previous record of 1.08″ was set in 1896. The largest single-day rainfall in the month of August is August 6th, 1979 with 4.46″. Weather records date back to 1871 in Indianapolis.