Kids are starting a new school year. Heading back to class means exposure to a wave of germs. Doctors are reporting a high number of cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease. It's very contagious and the symptoms last for several weeks. Dr. Michael McKenna, pediatrician with St. Vincent Hospital, offers important tips to keep your kids healthy.
Symptoms of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease
-
Indiana health officials warn of increase in hand, foot and mouth disease cases
-
Salmonella outbreak in 26 states tied to raw turkey, includes Indiana
-
McDonald’s salads linked to parasite that’s made dozens sick in two Midwest states
-
First death confirmed in Indiana’s hepatitis A outbreak
-
A doctor said it was all in her head, but it was ‘the most common condition you’ve never heard of’
-
-
Officials warning Hoosiers after reported flu case from exposure to pigs
-
12-year-old boy’s lawn business booming after neighbors call the police
-
More extreme allergy sufferers heading to emergency rooms
-
More than 200 people ill from parasite in Del Monte vegetable tray recall
-
American Cancer Society changes guidelines, recommends colonoscopy at age 45
-
-
Health officials say tick-borne illnesses continuing to rise in Indiana
-
FDA warns pet owners about dangers of feeding dogs grain-free diet
-
Honey Smacks salmonella cases reach 100