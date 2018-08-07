Symptoms of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Kids are starting a new school year. Heading back to class means exposure to a wave of germs. Doctors are reporting a high number of cases of  hand-foot-and-mouth disease. It's very contagious and the symptoms last for several weeks. Dr. Michael McKenna, pediatrician with St. Vincent Hospital, offers important tips to keep your kids healthy.