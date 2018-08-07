× Unsettled day ahead with additional showers and storms

Rough weather hit overnight with heavy rain, lightning and gusty conditions. Large tree limbs were knocked down and sporadic power outages across the state were the worst of the reports. These storms have passed now, but more will sweep across the state at times today. One or two more storms may pack an additional punch, but most will generally bring some noise and heavier rains. After 3 days straight of 90° heat, a cooler but still tropical pattern is now emerging.

Rainfall totals in most spots will remain under 1″ locally. A few areas, where the storms are the healthiest, could easily exceed an inch. No 90° temperatures for the rest of the week. In fact, an even cooler shot expected to arrive for the weekend!