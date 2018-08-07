× Warren Central student arrested after loaded gun found in car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Warren Central High School student was arrested Monday after reportedly admitting to police he had a gun in his car.

The school says the student notified authorities about the loaded gun and was arrested after police found it in his vehicle, which was located in the school’s parking lot.

The district says parents were properly notified following the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Warren Township Schools sent the following statement:

“On Monday morning, August 6, one of our students admitted to administrators and our Warren police that he had a weapon in his car out in the school’s parking lot. Administrators, working with the police escorted the student to the vehicle in which a weapon was identified and secured. The weapon was never brought into the building and no other student was involved with this incident.”

The first day of school was on July 30.