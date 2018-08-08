$1M worth of marijuana found hidden in lettuce in semi traveling through Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – About 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana was found concealed in a load of fresh lettuce aboard a semi in Putnam County on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say a trooper made the discovery during a routine commercial vehicle inspection on eastbound I-70 at about 7:32 a.m.

During the inspection, the officer reportedly noticed several criminal indicators and then discovered the pot, estimated to have a street value of $1 million.

Two occupants of the truck, 33-year-old Jorge Blanco-Diaz of Miami, Florida and 40-year-old Adan Labanino Delacruz of Cutler Bay, Florida, were both arrested and charged with dealing marijuana.

Police believe the two were traveling from Colorado to Florida.