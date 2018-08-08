× Anderson man found guilty for murdering fiancée after initially reporting it as suicide

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man has been found guilty on all counts for the murder of his fiancée in December 2016.

Aaron Toller was found guilty Wednesday on seven counts, including murder, after Lindsey Wilkins, 33, was found shot to death in the 1000 block of W. 1st St.

Toller, her fiancé, initially reported the incident as a suicide, but investigators didn’t find a gun at the scene.

After an investigation, police believe Toller murdered Wilkins and he was arrested.

He was found guilty on murder, neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice, residential entry breaking and entering, false informing and two counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

A sentencing date has not been set at this time.