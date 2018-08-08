Attention Harry Potter fans: Wizard Fest is coming to Indy

Posted 7:40 AM, August 8, 2018, by

Harry Potter fans at the launch of "Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince," at Waterstone's Oxford Street on July 15, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Harry Potter fans, get ready to make some magic. Wizard Fest is coming to Indy.

The Harry Potter-themed event is visiting over a dozen cities this fall, and it will be at the Deluxe venue in the Old National Centre on November 4.

There will be a dance party, costume contest, and alcoholic “butter beer.”

The event has no actual affiliation with Harry Potter or Warner Bros. It’s open to everyone 18 and older.

And yes, wands are allowed as long as they’re not metal and under 18 inches.

Advanced tickets are on sale for $15 at LiveNation.com.