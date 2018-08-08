× Attention Harry Potter fans: Wizard Fest is coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Harry Potter fans, get ready to make some magic. Wizard Fest is coming to Indy.

The Harry Potter-themed event is visiting over a dozen cities this fall, and it will be at the Deluxe venue in the Old National Centre on November 4.

There will be a dance party, costume contest, and alcoholic “butter beer.”

The event has no actual affiliation with Harry Potter or Warner Bros. It’s open to everyone 18 and older.

And yes, wands are allowed as long as they’re not metal and under 18 inches.

Advanced tickets are on sale for $15 at LiveNation.com.