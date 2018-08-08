Kylee’s Kitchen shares after-school snack recipes

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait Cupcakes
Yield: Makes about 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
- 1 cup granola
- 2 Tablesooons peanut butter
- 1 Tablesoon honey
- 2 cups Greek yogurt, any flavor
- 1 cup assorted berries
- Whipped cream, if desired
Directions
- Add silicone baking cup to every cavity in muffin tin (if you don’t have silicone, paper will do)
- Mix together granola, peanut butter, and honey. Add spoonful of mixture to each cup and press down firmly.
- Add enough yogurt on top of granola base so it comes to top of cup.
- Place several berries or desire fruit on top and freeze for minimum of 3 hours. It’s best to freeze at least 8 hours.
- Remove from freezer and add whipped cream if desired before serving.
Energy Balls
Servings: Makes about 24 balls
Ingredients
- 2/3 cups shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1 cup quick oats
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Disperse shredded coconut on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake coconut for 5 minutes, just until the coconut is lightly toasted, and remove from oven.
- Mix toasted coconut with quick oats, peanut butter, honey, mini chocolate chips, and vanilla.
- Refrigerate mixture for 1 hour before rolling into balls
- Granola balls will stay fresh for about a week; refrigerate to increase freshness time.
Roasted Chickpeas
Ingredients
- 1 (16 ounce) can chickpeas, drained
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil
- Combine chickpeas with olive oil and spread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and toss with garlic powder and salt.