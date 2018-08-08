Kylee’s Kitchen shares after-school snack recipes

Posted 4:32 AM, August 8, 2018, by

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait Cupcakes
Yield: Makes about 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
  • 1 cup granola
  • 2 Tablesooons peanut butter
  • 1 Tablesoon honey
  • 2 cups Greek yogurt, any flavor
  • 1 cup assorted berries
  • Whipped cream, if desired
Directions
  1. Add silicone baking cup to every cavity in muffin tin (if you don’t have silicone, paper will do)
  2. Mix together granola, peanut butter, and honey. Add spoonful of mixture to each cup and press down firmly.
  3. Add enough yogurt on top of granola base so it comes to top of cup.
  4. Place several berries or desire fruit on top and freeze for minimum of 3 hours. It’s best to freeze at least 8 hours.
  5. Remove from freezer and add whipped cream if desired before serving.

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Energy Balls

Servings: Makes about 24 balls

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cups shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Disperse shredded coconut on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  3. Bake coconut for 5 minutes, just until the coconut is lightly toasted, and remove from oven.
  4. Mix toasted coconut with quick oats, peanut butter, honey, mini chocolate chips, and vanilla.
  5. Refrigerate mixture for 1 hour before rolling into balls
  6. Granola balls will stay fresh for about a week; refrigerate to increase freshness time.

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Roasted Chickpeas

Ingredients

  • 1 (16 ounce) can chickpeas, drained
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil
  2. Combine chickpeas with olive oil and spread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes.
  3. Remove from oven and toss with garlic powder and salt.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen