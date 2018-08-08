× ‘Ooh baby!’ Carrie Underwood shares surprise during 2019 tour announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Carrie Underwood had a lot to say Wednesday morning.

In addition to announcing her 2019 tour, the singer revealed she’s expecting baby number two.

“Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you!” Underwood tweeted playfully just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

It will be her second child with husband Mike Fisher, a former NHL player.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360” kicks off on May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

She’ll stop in Indianapolis on June 16 for a concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Fans who buy their tickets online will also get a copy of her new album, Cry Pretty, which is set for release on Sept. 14.

Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will serve as supporting acts for Underwood’s show, which will feature a 360-degree setting giving fans on all sides a good look at the on-stage action.

Limited pre-sales start at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, and last until Thursday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.