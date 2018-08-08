× Showers linger in spots today; tropical feel holds too!

Live Guardian Radar still tracking a few light showers this morning out-the-door but nothing too significant or daunting in your early morning travels or getting kids to the bus stop. Expect more gaps of dry time today but still a few t’showers will re-fire in the afternoon with daytime heating. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 80’s with partly sunny skies, marking another seasonal day.

Tomorrow’s weather will be drier and with additional sunshine, marking the “pick of the week” with highs again in the middle 80’s. Moving into the weekend, storm chances increase on Friday, especially in the evening. Lingering showers/storms around at times on Saturday and Sunday, but plenty of fun time outside will be allowable!