Storm threat diminishing early, rain chances return to end the week

A FEW STORMS EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING
Scattered storms are around central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The approaching storm clouds were captured by our camera at the University of Indianapolis just after 5 pm.
Storms will bring brief, heavy downpours and occasionally a gust of wind early this evening. Most of the rain chances will diminish quickly here before 10 pm.
UPPER LOW OVERHEAD THIS WEEKEND
While no 90-degree days are expected it will remain warm and humid through the the end of the week. A upper-level low will settle overhead bringing a daily rain chance. Most locations will dodge the downpours with daily coverage around 20%. No all-day rains are expected.