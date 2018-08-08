Thousands in CBD oil, products stolen during Bloomington break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police are looking for those responsible for breaking into a business and making off with thousands of dollars in CBD oil and other products.

The owner of the Hemp Health Company on S. Walnut St. said when he arrived to work Monday morning, he found the window broken and glass all over the floor.

“I was kind of shaken when I came in and saw everything,” owner Taylor foster said.

The college senior had just opened the store earlier this summer, and was getting ready to install security cameras.

Foster said he opened the store after using the products himself and had trouble getting more information about them.

“The places that had it were more like smoke shops and I would ask and they couldn’t tell me anything about it. I did a year and a half worth of research,” Foster said.

Foster said CBD oil, edibles, bath bombs and skincare were among the items taken, for a total cost he estimates around $6,000.

“The idea behind CBD oil is it does not result in any type of high that normal THC might and it’s an entirely different process than anything like marijuana or THC. So this should have zero street value,” Bloomington Police Capt. Steve Kellams said.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

“This is an important case to us to make sure we can identify who might have committed this burglary and then make some arrests,” Capt. Kellams said. “We also find that people that tend to make those business burglaries will burglarize other businesses as well.”

But for Foster, the break-in is personal.

“It is just because it’s something I worked so hard for because all the money to start this place came straight out of my pocket to begin with, so it’s a little more personal on this aspect,” he said.

Since Monday morning, security cameras have been installed.