× 2 killed in Daleville crash

DALEVILLE, Ind. – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Daleville Thursday evening.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on SR 67 near 600 West shortly after 6 p.m.

The Muncie Star Press reports that one victim was transported from the scene by helicopter, but efforts to revive the person were called off. The other victim died at the scene, according to the newspaper.

Two Lifeline helicopters called to scene of horrific crash on Ind. 67, east of #DelawareCounty Road 600-W, involving two pickup trucks. pic.twitter.com/lhphfZoMFn — Douglas Walker (@DouglasWalkerSP) August 9, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.