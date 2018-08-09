× Avon police issue statewide Silver Alert for missing man

AVON, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday for a missing man from Avon.

Meron Gebreslasie, 25, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 6 around 3 p.m. in Avon, which is 14 miles west of Indianapolis.

Gebreslasie is described as 6′ tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Gebreslasie is asked to call 911 or Avon police at 317-839-8700.