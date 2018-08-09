Best of the week, still hot! Spotty storms return by Friday late afternoon…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled into the middle 60's. Expecting a great, bright sunrise at 6:52 am. Sunshine will dominate today and rain stays away from central Indiana, while temperatures return to the upper 80's. This will be the only dry day this week and will mark the "pick of the week!"

Another "cold" front will drop into the area late Friday afternoon and should spark the return of the rain and storms. This could impact some outdoor plans/events on Friday evening, as storms will be scattered about the state. Upper low will settle in for the weekend, keeping the weather SLIGHTLY cooler and with only spotty showers and storms through Sunday night.