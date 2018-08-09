Brownsburg police officers walk fallen Boone County deputy’s niece to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Deputy Jacob Pickett's sister is thanking Brownsburg police officers for making her daughter's first day of kindergarten so special. She was starting school exactly five months after her uncle's death.

The Boone County deputy was shot and killed in March after a chase. His sister, Kristi, said she was not able to take her 5-year-old daughter Hannah to school because she needed to work. Hannah asked if police officers could do it instead and Brownsburg police said they would be honored to do it.

"It helps ease a little bit of the pain from what`s going on and what we are dealing with. It helps knowing the support is there and they are willing to help us out when we need it," said Kristi.

She said it meant a lot to her for these officers to walk Hannah to school. Hannah felt so special and talked about it for hours later that day.

Three men are charged in the murder of Deputy Pickett. Kristi said she believes her family will get justice.