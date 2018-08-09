Elderly in Indy can now cruise across town thanks to new nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new organization is giving the elderly in Indianapolis the chance to get back on a bicycle.

Cycling Without Age of Greater Indianapolis debuted in the Circle City on Monday, and provides free recreational cycling rides on a trishaw bike, with trained pilots.

After stumbling across the movement last year on Facebook, a group of friends went to work to bring the initiative to Indy.

"Our service is not just for the elderly," said Deborah Gardner, the president of Cycling Without Age of Greater Indianapolis. "It’s for anyone who is not able to cycle for themselves. It enables those who can cycle to bring that joy to those who can’t."

Cycling Without Age began in 2012 in Copenhangen, Denmark. The organization helps senior citizens and those with limited mobility enjoy the outdoors by riding bicycles.

"This is a great opportunity to not only allow the senior citizens to get out into the community, but also interact with other people, get out in the sunshine, and feel the wind in their hair," said Gardner.

The nonprofit currently serves two retirement homes; Kesslerwood Place in Indianapolis and Allisonville Meadows in Fishers.

Gardner said she hopes the organization will be able to serve more mobility-challenged Hoosiers around the city.

"We’re trying to bring people back out, make them a part of the community, make them feel important and give them an enjoyable experience and bring smiles to their faces," said Gardner. "It’s the best feeling. That’s why we do it.”