Hoosier hero who lost wife because of drunk driver is now in need of help

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A Hoosier hero is living through one of the darkest moments of his life.

Indiana National Guardsman, Specialist Zane Fields and his wife were driving home from the race track in Putnamville on Father's Day when a drunk driver crashed into them.

It was in an instant, two middle school sweethearts from Mooresville enjoying a quiet ride together and one of them never made it home again.

Zane's wife Brittany was unconscious after the crash. She was taken off life support two weeks ago. Now, Zane is left raising their 10-month-old son. He needs the community's help adjusting to this new normal.

"It had just turned after midnight she wanted to unbuckle lean over and give me a kiss on the cheek for happy Father's Day since it was my very first Father's Day," Zane said.

In what felt like a split second, that's when Zane says a sweet moment between he and his wife turned tragic when a drunk driver hit them from behind.

"We went spinning and went to the median and it broke my left rear tire off the axle and that's what caused us to flip five times," Zane said.

Brittany was unconscious at the scene. She was in a coma for the next month. The family decided to take her off life support on July 31 after doctors said her condition wouldn't improve.

"Still so unreal, I can't even begin to put it into words how everything is happening and changing and all these emotions are still going and fresh," Zane said.

The Indiana National Guardsman says this was the biggest blow of his life and he could use a hand getting back up.

"With the medical bills and house payments and just all the other bills, anything and everything will help out a lot," Zane said.

Zane's high school friend Sophie started a GoFundMe page and reach out to tell his story.

"That's what touched me. His caring personality and his love for his family and his wife and his son, so he's a great guy," Sophie said.

Zane says Brittany's memory gives him strength and he'll tell his son Aiden the story of the kindhearted woman who gave him life.

"Just knowing that she's down looking at me and our son knowing that she will protect us so to speak and that she would want me to move on and help Aiden become the man she knows he'll be and I know he'll be."

Zane says Brittany is still giving, she was an organ donor. The driver in the crash was charged and is facing trial. If you’d like to help the family, click here.