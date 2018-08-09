× IMPD investigating double shooting on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s far east side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 11200 block of Sedlak Ln. shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to IMPD, one victim is in critical condition and the other’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.