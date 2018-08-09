× ISP: Drag racers exceed 130 mph on I-70, one suspect charged with OWI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two men early Thursday morning after a trooper saw them drag racing.

State police say Sgt. Jon Caddell was in the right place at the right time at 2:30 a.m. The two drivers raced each other on eastbound I-70 in the north split. The suspects were in a Chevrolet Corvette and a Ford Mustang.

Caddell said the drivers were weaving in and out of traffic at an incredibly high rate of speed.

“As I was catching up to the vehicles I found they were in excess of 130 miles per hour,” Caddell said.

He caught up to them and pulled the vehicles over. The driver of the Corvette, identified as 20-year-old Donavan Wilson, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. While searching his car, a bag of synthetic urine was found.

He faces charges of operating while intoxicated, underage consumption of alcohol, speed contest, reckless driving and possession of a device to interfere with a drug test.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Bradley Roberts, 43, of Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of speed contest and reckless driving. Both suspects were transported to the Marion County Jail.