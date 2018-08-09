× Juvenile suspect in 2017 triple homicide identified, waived to adult court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The juvenile suspect accused of killing three people at a north side apartment last year will be tried as an adult.

The teenager, identified as Sean Paul Jones, was waived to adult court on Thursday.

Indianapolis police say Jones was arrested shortly after Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder, 19, were found shot to death at Somerset Lake Apartments on July 16, 2017. Jones, who was 15 at the time, reportedly showed up to Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. From there it didn’t take detectives long to connect the two cases.

Officers didn’t release many specifics, but did say the triple shooting was not random and may have been a drug-related robbery.

Days after the incident, the Marion County Juvenile Court filed a juvenile delinquency petition and charged Jones with three counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Four other teens are facing charges in the case.

Jones is due back in court for a pre-trial conference in two weeks.

Anyone with information regarding the murders or additional suspects is asked to contact either their homicide office directly at 317-327-1748 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.