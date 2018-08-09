× Law firm: Sheriff’s office employee listened to conversation between Noblesville school shooting suspect, attorney

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The attorney representing the suspect accused of shooting a student and a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in May confirmed a tip FOX59 received regarding a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employee who intentionally listened in on a confidential conversation between the suspect and the attorney.

Attorney Ben Jaffe says this was the first conversation the suspect had with his attorney to make initial contact.

The attorney claims the the meeting was overheard via an intercom system, but the sheriff’s office could not confirm that. An employee allegedly reported the incident to co-workers and the prosecutor in the case eventually found out. The law firm says they were notified immediately when the prosecutor found out of the breach of attorney-client privileges.

Eskew Law Firm says they are disappointed and concerned but feel the sheriff is taking the matter seriously. The firm believes disciplinary action will be taken and the situation was handled properly. They do not expect this to impact the case.

The sheriff’s office has not stated the employee’s role or what action will be taken.

The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 10-11.