Local hockey deals help you save your money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Ever go to a sporting event and get sticker shock at the price of a ticket, the food or beverages? You can easily drop hundreds of dollars for a family of four, but if you're a local hockey fan, we have some good news for you.

Indy Fuel is taking your pocket book out of the penalty box. They've just come out with their all new "mini-plans" for the upcoming season.

"With their new plans we found as a family, we can go on any budget. There are tickets available at a variety of prices which is always great and they do really cool things for you like the all you can eat nights," said Indy Fuel fan Halston Mavrick.

Whether you are looking to be part of some of the biggest promotions of the year, or just want a tasty deal, the all-new Fuel Mini Plans give you more ways to enjoy the 2018-19 season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. People can choose between two options, and lock in their seats for six big games during Indy's 5th Anniversary Season.

"The prices are tough to beat. We have a six pack of games for just 66 bucks. We also have individual deals like on Thursdays. There are all you can eat hot-dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, nachos and that's included free with the price of your ticket," said Larry Mcqueary, President of Indy Fuel.

Throughout the season there are many special events at Fuel games including the Teddy Bear Toss, the all-new Harry Potter Night, and the fan-favorite Blackhawks Night. Packages start at $84, and are available in all seating levels.

"There are so many fans in the area that we talk to and they say this is a great environment and family friendly. They get to meet a lot of people, bring a friend and have a lot of fun, so we think we put on a pretty good show, and we're also partnering with PNC to give kids the opportunity to meet the players during other times," said player and coach Zach Miskovic.

You can join the Fuel Feast. It includes upper level seats to three games of All-You-Can eat--that's where you can take advantage of $3 beer and soda and $1 hot dogs and $7 T-shirts. People who go to the games say, get there early!

"The opener of the game is awesome. We always make sure we are there in our seats, with our snacks ready to go when they start the show because it's really cool because when the players come out, it's quite the show with fireworks," said Mavrick.

The Fuel made the play-offs last year for the first time and hope to continue their winning ways when the season starts Oct. 12 against the Fort Wayne Komets. Single game tickets are not on sale just yet, but they do have the Mini Plan on their website or you can call 317-925-FUEL.