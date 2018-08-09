× Look back at 35 seasons of Colts football in Indianapolis

With the first Indianapolis Colts preseason game of the year here, our partners at CBS4 are looking back at 35 memories to commemorate 35 years of Colts football in Indianapolis.

From Jim Harbaugh’s Hail Mary to the team’s decision to take Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL Draft to a Super Bowl championship and an incredible playoff comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs, you’ll find the most memorable moments in Indianapolis Colts history!

Take a look back and vote for your favorite by going here.

And don’t forget to watch the first Colts preseason game of the year. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. on FOX59. The game is also streaming on FOX59.com in the Indianapolis market. Those outside the Indy market will not be able to access the stream.