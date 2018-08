Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Did you know the first known, published s'mores recipe was credited to the Girl Scouts?

To celebrate 'National S'mores Day' on Friday, August 10.. The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is hosting its inaugural 'S'mores on the Circle'.

It features seven local chefs and raises money for financial assistance within the organization.

Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, along with Chef Susanne Grier joined us on FOX59 Morning News for a tasty preview.