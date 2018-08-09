× 10-year-old girl dies after hit-and-run crash in Kokomo; suspect in custody

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 10-year-old girl died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle that police say fled the scene in Kokomo.

Officers say they located the victim when they were called to the 800 block of East Alto Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where she passed away.

Witnesses told police a silver or light colored sedan traveling westbound struck the girl while she was walking and then fled.

Officers say they later located the suspected driver, 22-year-old Josh Cochran of Kokomo, in the 2000 block of East Alto Road and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class 5 felony.

The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notifications have been made.

Authorities say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the incident. Toxicology results are pending.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact Sgt. Neil Marcus at 765-456-7333.