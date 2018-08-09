Vaccine to reverse Type 1 diabetes gets national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A promising vaccine to reverse Type 1 diabetes is getting national and local attention. Three years ago we told you about the trials getting underway using BCG. Now the vaccine formerly used for tuberculosis is being used to restore blood sugar levels to near normal in diabetes patients.

A local family is raising more awareness about the vaccine trials. Amy and Bill Sampen are parents to three young men, two of whom have Type 1 diabetes.

You can also be a part of team KT1D by sharing our Facebook posts and helping raise money for Denise Faustman and the cure for Type 1 diabetes! We launched this fundraising campaign at the Spartan Sprint at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, and it was the perfect start to a super exciting campaign. StrikeOut Type 1 Diabetes is a 501c3 foundation, and our campaign runs for 77 days, culminating at the Super Spartan at Milky Way Farms in Nashville, Tennessee.

Click here if you would like more information about supporting the Sampen's cause or if you would like to join their team.