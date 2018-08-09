× Warm end to the work week; scattered showers return Friday

There has been plenty of sunshine over central Indiana this Thursday. As a result, temperatures have climbed above average this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower in our northern counties this evening. However, much of the area is going to remain dry tonight. The weather looks great for those heading to the Indianapolis Indians game! Temperatures at first pitch are going to be in the lower 80s at first, then fall into the 70s around 8 PM.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday. Most of the activity will occur late in the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front sags south over the state.

More rain and storm chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend. Sunday will be the drier day of the two with the showers becoming more isolated. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower 80s early next week.