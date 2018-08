Note: Video above will become live when our coverage begins.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 9, in their first preseason game of the year.

It’s the first time fans will get to see the team in action this season–and the first time Andrew Luck has suited up in a game since January 2017.

You can watch the game live on FOX59 and FOX59.com in the Indianapolis market. Those outside the Indy market will not be able to access the stream. Coverage starts at 10 p.m.