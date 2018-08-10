× August is off to a warm, wet start! Spotty storms return to the state this weekend.

Good morning on this Friday! We are off to another dry, mild start and expecting another bright sunrise (6:53am). Plenty of warmth still in the mix today with hazy sunshine and sticky dew points. Eventually, enough heat and an approaching cold front by this evening should be enough to pop off a few storms to end the workweek. For now, these storms will be scattered about and mostly below severe limits. Biggest threat this evening will be lightning, heavy spots of rain and a few stronger wind gusts.

The weekend will remain SLIGHTLY unsettled with spotty, to very limited, showers and storms both days. This is due to cooler temperatures sliding through the state from a sprawling upper low! This should keep things just unstable enough but PLENTY of dry hours will be enjoyed too. Keep all plans and have a great weekend!