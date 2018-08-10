× Bartholomew County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Indiana State Police are investigating a death of an inmate at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Cathy Hull, 61, was found unresponsive in her jail cell Thursday around 4:30 p.m. She was given medical attention but ultimately passed away.

Officials don’t suspect any foul play at this time. Toxicology results are pending and an autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Hull was serving time on a probation violation warrant, police said.