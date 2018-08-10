× Colts RB Marlon Mack may be out ‘a couple of weeks’ with hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Early indications point to Marlon Mack missing a few weeks of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in the Indianapolis Colts’ opening 19-17 win at Seattle Thursday.

The team’s starting running back sustained the injury on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Mack suffered a “strain’’ that could keep him off the field “a couple of weeks.’’

The Colts still are waiting for a medical evaluation of rookie wideout Deon Cain who was forced from the Seahawks game with a knee injury. Another wideout, James Wright, also suffered a knee injury.

Mack’s injury represents another hurdle for the second-year back. He missed all of the team’s offseason work while recovering from shoulder surgery. Mack has worked a lot with the starting offseason during training camp, and was active against the Seahawks. He rushed four times for 9 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards, including a 17-yarder that represented Andrew Luck’s first pass since the final game of the 2017 season.

Until Mack returns, the running workload will be shared by Robert Turbin, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Christine Michael.

The Colts undoubtedly are anxious regarding Cain’s injury. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of the more consistent receivers during camp, and often has provided highlight moments. He was targeted twice at Seattle and had one catch for 4 yards.