Death investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Indy convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into an Express Pantry on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Friday.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1600 block of S. State Ave at about 6:17 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered the driver was suffering from an injury that didn’t appear to be related to the crash. That person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to canvass the area for witnesses and forensic workers began collecting evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.