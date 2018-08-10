× Girl Scouts will host s’mores competition on Monument Circle today for National S’mores Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is hosting its inaugural ‘S’mores on the Circle’ today on Monument Circle.

Seven local chefs will create gourmet s’mores that will be sold for $5 each. All proceeds will go towards financial assistance for Girl Scouts.

As part of National S’mores Day, the chefs will showcase their creativity by creating “what a s’more means to them.”

They’ll bring the spice or sweet goodness to show their talents, all while raising money for Girl Scouts.

The event is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monument Circle. The first 100 people to buy a gourmet s’more will receive a free package of S’mores Girl Scout Cookies.

Chefs competing:

-Chef Jason Anderson, Bon Appetit at Wabash College

-Chef Shannon Anderson, Basically Buttercream

-Chef Susanne Grier, Greater Indianapolis American Culinary Foundation

-Chef David McMillen, private chef

-Chef Erica Oakley, The Alexander

-Chef Lauren Reed, The Farm at Prophetstown

-Chef Megan Vohs, Levy Restaurants at Bankers Life Fieldhouse