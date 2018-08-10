IMPD investigates 5 shootings in less than 10 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating five shootings in less than 10 hours during a violent night in Indianapolis.

The most recent shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Rue De Margot Drive. Officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired, and they found a woman lying on the pavement, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition. Aggravated assault suspects are currently at the scene.

Police did not provide any suspect information at this time.

Another shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Eagle Highlands Way near the intersection of 38th and Eagle Creek Parkway.

Police tell us a 46-year old man got into an argument outside JD’s Pub, and he was shot in the face. He was awake and talking with police when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Thursday evening, two people were shot in the 11200 block of Sedlak Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say they found one man inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. IMPD says another man was found a block away on Moores Manor, also with a gunshot wound.

Authorities didn’t have any suspect information to provide, but did say they are looking into a black vehicle that was found running outside the home on Sedlak Lane.

Additionally, police confirmed a person was shot near the intersection of W 37th Street and N High School Road. That person is in stable condition, but we do not have any more information at this time.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.