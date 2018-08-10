Kentucky Uber driver dies after fight with Indianapolis passenger

LOUISVILLE, KY – A Kentucky Uber driver died after a fight with a passenger who police say was in town from Indianapolis.

But police say it’s a complicated case, so no charges have been filed at this time.

Michael Wallce was picking up a group of four at a Marriott hotel in Louisville. The group was visiting from Indianapolis, WDRB reports.

But when the group got into the car, they got into a verbal fight with Wallace over the price of the ride. Wallace asked them to get out of his car, and the fight turned physical.

When Wallace was knocked unconscious, one of the passengers actually called 911. Emergency crews arrived and began performing CPR.

He was transported to the hospital, and he died three days later.

According to WDRB, no charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

Police say Wallace had a “history of medical problems,” and his only visible injuries from the fight were a black eye and a cut lip. It’s unclear at this point whether Wallace died from his medical condition or the fight.

Police say they have to wait for the autopsy results to come in before they decide to file charges with the attorney’s office.

A spokesperson from Uber released the following statement on Thursday.

“Our deepest thoughts are with all those grieving for the loss of their loved one. We will support the Louisville Metro Police Department’s active investigation in every way possible.”