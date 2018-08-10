× 1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on south side after police chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person died in a crash Friday following a pursuit.

The crash occurred around just after 2 p.m. near Meridian Street and Gimber Street.

IMPD says officers noticed a car at Walker and State streets, checked it out and discovered it was stolen.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t comply. A short pursuit followed and the driver of the stolen car lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree.

A female passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD described the incident as “tragic” and urged residents to pull over when commanded to do so.