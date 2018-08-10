× Police arrest Indianapolis driver who fled on foot from scene of serious crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man who fled from the scene of a serious crash on I-70 last night.

Emergency crews responded to a crash with serious injuries on I-70 eastbound near Keystone Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A motorcyclist was severely injured and transported to the hospital. Witnesses told police the driver who allegedly caused the three vehicle crash ran from the scene on foot.

Trooper Wally Butt and K9 Apache were called to the scene to assist with the search as well as the State Police Helicopter.

The K9 and aerial search was called off around 11:30 p.m., but a few troopers stayed in the area continuing to search. They successfully located the driver, later identified as Christopher Hill.

He’s accused of leaving the scene of a crash, driving on a suspended license, and he had an active arrest warrant for possession of synthetic drugs. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, the current injury status of the injured motorcycle rider is not known.