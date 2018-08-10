× Rascal Flatts fans confused after Noblesville concert abruptly ends, investigation underway

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Some Rascal Flatts fans are waking up this morning a bit confused after they say last night’s concert abruptly ended at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

There are a lot of theories and questions this morning, and some of the concertgoers have been sharing what they hear and saw on Twitter and Facebook.

Some people say there was a disturbance close to the stage; others say a fight broke out. But none of that has been confirmed by officials at this point.

Our partners at the IndyStar spoke to one witness who said the concert was nearing its end when the country trio stepped off the stage.

That’s when the crowd went wild, hoping and expecting an encore. At that point, the band had not played some of their top songs “God Bless the Broken Road” and “Life Is a Highway.” But the band never came back on stage.

Attendees say that’s when security started evacuating people, and an announcement was made over the PA system that said the show was over.

This morning, it’s still unclear what exactly happened. Bryant Orem, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, released this statement to us: “I cannot comment on an open investigation but will forward information as it becomes available to me.”

We will update this storm with more information when it becomes available.

Video of Rascal Flatts piano guy being told to stop playing and get off stage. pic.twitter.com/tWqrmoGyJ6 — Chris Tillery (@ChrisTillery) August 10, 2018

Really confused why @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore tonight at @ruoffmusicenter… Ive been a fan since day 1 and they have never not done an encore at the 11 concerts I’ve attended. What happened???? — Ashlynn Jenkins (@AJankster22) August 10, 2018

Everyone boo’d in Indy when @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore, but hearing from security – I’m so thankful they chose safety over an encore. We appreciate & love you @rascalflatts, @DanAndShay, @carlypearce. 💛 — Britni Sherlock (@BritSherlock) August 10, 2018