Tracking weekend rain chances along with plenty of dry time

We added ANOTHER above average day to the ranks for Summer 2018. However, we've actually slipped to the 20th warmest summer to-date.

A few isolated showers will linger around central Indiana tonight. However, most of us will stay dry. A little patchy fog around is possible by early tomorrow morning.

Rain chances will return as we head into the afternoon. These will be widely scattered and stay mainly south of I-70.

So, if you're headed out the Indiana State Fair, plan on another warm, muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. However, don't be caught off guard by a spotty afternoon shower.

We have daily rain chances in the forecast but many of us won't see any at all. Coverage remains low through the weekend. Better chances for more of us to get some rain and storms will arrive by mid-week.

No 90's in the forecast but the heat index will still be in play this week. Even though temperatures are forecast to be near the season average, it will still feel like it's several degrees warmer.