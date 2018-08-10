× Traffic signal improvements to begin along State Road 32 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON CO., Ind – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that lane closures on State Road 32 will begin Friday to improve and modernize traffic signals at certain intersections.

Crews will close one lane in each direction at a time to complete the work. Work will take place on State Road 32 between Spring Mill and Moontown roads at the following intersections:

SR 32 & Spring Mill Road

SR 32 & Dartown Road

SR 32 & Oak Ridge Road

SR 32 & Union Street

SR 32 & Grassy Branch Road

SR 32 & Gunthur Boulevard

SR 32 & Moontown Road

Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic. INDOT urges the public to please continue to exercise caution for personal safety and the safety of INDOT workers in and around the work zones.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.