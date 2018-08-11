Joel Osteen brings Night of Hope, encouragement to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Televangelists Joel and Victoria Osteen brought a message of hope and encouragement to a packed Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Night of Hope worship service is a time for the community to come together around worship, music and an encouraging message from Joel and his wife Victoria. The Osteen's mission is to remind people of God's grace, forgiveness, and the importance of faith in the midst of life's difficulties, fear over crime and the everyday challenges every family faces.

The Osteen's pastor Lakewood church in Houston. It's largest church in America with 40-thousand members.

They reach over 10 million people every week through their television, podcast, radio ministries, as well as their numerous best-selling books.